Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $475.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

