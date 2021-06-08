Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

