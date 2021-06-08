Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. 126,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

