Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.85. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 416,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

