Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.01. Genesco posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Genesco stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

