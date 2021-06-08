Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research firms have commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

MRKR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

