Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

