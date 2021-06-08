Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

