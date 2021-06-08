Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 640,785 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 263,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,683. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.61. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

