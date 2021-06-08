Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $453.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.75 million to $456.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.