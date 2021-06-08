Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,242,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012,227. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

