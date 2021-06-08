Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.38). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. 529,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

