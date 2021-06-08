Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $13.75

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 39.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 1,072,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,277. Affimed has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $812.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

