Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,542.21

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,383.41. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.32. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,787. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

