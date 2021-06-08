Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $108.35

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $272,024.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Datadog by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.29. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

