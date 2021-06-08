Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $19.00

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

