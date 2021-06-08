Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price at $372.23

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $336.58 on Friday. Facebook has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $337.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41. The company has a market cap of $954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

