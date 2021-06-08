Brokerages Set Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Price Target at $27.00

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98.
Fanuc Company Profile
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.