Brokerages Set Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Price Target at $27.00

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

