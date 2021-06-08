Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $190.53

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 170.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.