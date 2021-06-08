Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $228.75

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $206.82. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,831. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.66. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.