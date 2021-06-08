Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $129.50

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 90,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.05.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $5,762,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

