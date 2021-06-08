Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $80.58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $10,492,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

