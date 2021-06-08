Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $36.10

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
TMHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
