Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $36.10

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

TMHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

