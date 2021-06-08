Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$148.71

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TSE:X opened at C$132.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.9973903 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

