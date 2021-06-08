Brokerages Set UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Price Target at GBX 975.25

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

UDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,053 ($13.76). 1,811,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 920.41. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 677.41 ($8.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.08).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

