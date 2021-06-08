Brokers Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.