Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.66 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

