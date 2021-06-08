Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 870,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 153,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $56.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

