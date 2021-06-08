BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRP has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BRP will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

