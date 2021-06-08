BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. BRP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,156,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

