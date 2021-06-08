BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.09.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18. BRP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BRP by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

