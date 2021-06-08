BRP (TSE:DOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.44.

TSE DOO opened at C$92.54 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$47.00 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.9572611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

