BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 0% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $252,143.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00988856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.76 or 0.09651191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00050450 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

