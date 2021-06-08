Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BY. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

