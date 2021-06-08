C3.ai (AI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) recently:

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/25/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 135,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,030. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $885,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,386.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,297,741 shares of company stock worth $539,766,537 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

