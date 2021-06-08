Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $132.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of CZR opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

