Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDNA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDNA opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98.

