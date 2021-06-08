Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Financial worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.