Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

