Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 132,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

