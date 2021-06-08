Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

