CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.80 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWXZF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

