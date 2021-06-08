CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $7.75 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.