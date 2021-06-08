Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

