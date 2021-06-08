Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $98.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

