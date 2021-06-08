Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 539,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

