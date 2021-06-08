Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.63.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.