Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,886. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

