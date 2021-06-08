CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $2,285,625.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.59. 672,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,542. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -305.47 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

