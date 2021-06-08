Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$230.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$177.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$134.64 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.